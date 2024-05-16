Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $231.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $219.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.20. 8,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.04. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.