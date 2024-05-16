Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FUN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 4,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

