Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM opened at $95.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
