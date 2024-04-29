McAdam LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 302,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,344. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

