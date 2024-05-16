Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.56 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004029 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,928,721,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.