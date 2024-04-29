SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 365,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,485. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

