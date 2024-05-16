Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.49. 769,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.