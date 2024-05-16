HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $174,403.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,926.58 or 0.99871201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050479 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $193,594.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

