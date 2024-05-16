AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 84,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 58,847 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 20,875,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,949. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 493,042 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 872,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 171,281 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 677,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

