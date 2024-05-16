Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.62. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

