Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Chubb by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $245.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.88. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

