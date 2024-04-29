McAdam LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

MDYG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,263. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

