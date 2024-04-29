Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $396.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

