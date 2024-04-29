VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.