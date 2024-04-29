SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Delek US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. 118,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DK

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.