Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 7,442 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

