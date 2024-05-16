Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.44. 378,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

