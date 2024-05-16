Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles Buys 900 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.19. The firm has a market cap of C$40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
