Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles Buys 900 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.19. The firm has a market cap of C$40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

