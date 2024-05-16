Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,057 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.13. The stock had a trading volume of 855,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.