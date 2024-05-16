Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 16,686 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

