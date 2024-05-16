Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 175 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.98. The company had a trading volume of 541,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,761. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 124,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 781,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,707,000 after acquiring an additional 77,107 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

