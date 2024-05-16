Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,357 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

