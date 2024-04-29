Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.49. 215,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

