Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.66 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $48,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

