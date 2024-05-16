Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,313 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $49,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 670,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.