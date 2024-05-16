Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.