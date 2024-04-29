SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,949,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

