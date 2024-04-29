SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after acquiring an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.3 %

CWK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 237,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

