Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.01. The stock had a trading volume of 184,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,399. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $322.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.