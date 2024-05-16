Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Sells 4,570 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,684.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

