Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Sells 4,570 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,684.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
CMT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
