Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 627,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,798. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.