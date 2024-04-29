Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 627,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,798. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

