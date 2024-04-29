SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Limbach makes up approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Limbach worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Up 2.1 %

Limbach stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,772. The stock has a market cap of $511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limbach

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.