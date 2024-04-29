iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $512.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

