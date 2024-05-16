Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Kopin Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.