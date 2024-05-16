Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Wedbush

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.64 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

