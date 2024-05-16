Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Grows By 14.4%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

