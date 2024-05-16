Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%.

Organigram Stock Performance

Organigram stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Earnings History for Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

