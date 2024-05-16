Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stride were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stride by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Stride by 38.1% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

