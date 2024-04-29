Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $924,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $227.82. 21,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

