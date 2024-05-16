Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.61.

TSE HBM opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

