Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,331 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 229.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVO opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.