Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.75.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:EFN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.84. 25,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,649. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.89.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.