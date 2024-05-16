Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$15.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.61.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE HBM traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.33. 240,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,849. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

