Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$25.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.29.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$19.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6468619 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Company insiders own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

