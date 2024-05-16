Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 5,011 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.