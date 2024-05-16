Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.92.

Keyera stock opened at C$36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

