Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

UDR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

