Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UDR Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.
UDR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
