HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Saturday, July 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

HP has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.