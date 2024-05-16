Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMX opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.