Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.